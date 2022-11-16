Information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur said he was looking forward to the press playing an “increasingly constructive role” in Indian democracy

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur and other leaders of the country extended their greetings to the members of the media on the occasion of National Press Day today.

Emphasising the role of media as a cornerstone of democracy, Thakur said he was looking forward to the press playing an “increasingly constructive role” in India.

“It is a day of reaffirmation of our collective commitment to responsible journalism without fear or favour,” the minister said on Twitter.

"It is a day of reaffirmation of our collective commitment to responsible journalism without fear or favour," the minister said on Twitter.

Thakur will participate in the National Press Day celebration organised by the Press Council of India in Delhi today.

Every year, National Press Day is observed on November 16 to mark the presence of a free and responsible press in India. It was on this day that the Press Council of India started functioning as a watchdog to ensure the quality of reports from the Indian media maintained high standards and was not fettered by any influence or threats.

The council has been commemorating the day since 1997 by organising seminars.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi also extended his wishes to media persons, saying the free press was the foundation of a healthy democracy.

“The functioning of the press with pro-people values, honesty, and ethics will help a nation bloom. On this #NationalPressDay, I extend my best wishes to all my media friends who are playing a crucial role in nation-building,” the minister tweeted.

"The functioning of the press with pro-people values, honesty, and ethics will help a nation bloom. On this #NationalPressDay, I extend my best wishes to all my media friends who are playing a crucial role in nation-building," the minister tweeted.

Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Housing and Urban Affairs, wished the media fraternity and said the “members of the fourth estate, the free press, play a key role in a robust democracy.”

Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Housing and Urban Affairs, wished the media fraternity and said the "members of the fourth estate, the free press, play a key role in a robust democracy."

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan applauded journalists for working hard to bring out the truth and fighting disinformation.

“Let us remain committed to an independent press for a stronger and vibrant democracy,” he said.

"Let us remain committed to an independent press for a stronger and vibrant democracy," he said.

President of the Indian National Congress Mallikarjun Kharge quoted Mahatma Gandhi and said “freedom of the press is a precious privilege that no country can forego.” He said the media played the role of a “protector and enabler of democratic institutions” and that media persons took on the daunting task with “no fear, no favour”.

President of the Indian National Congress Mallikarjun Kharge quoted Mahatma Gandhi and said "freedom of the press is a precious privilege that no country can forego." He said the media played the role of a "protector and enabler of democratic institutions" and that media persons took on the daunting task with "no fear, no favour".

Earlier this year, a report released by a foreign NGO Reporters Without Borders showed that India's ranking in the World Press Freedom Index dropped to 150th position from last year's 142nd rank out of 180 countries.

According to a report by the global media watchdog, rankings of India's neighbours, except that of Nepal, also fell. Pakistan ranked 157, Sri Lanka 146th, Bangladesh 162nd and Maynmar 176th position on the index.

Reporters Without Borders along with nine other human rights organisations had urged the Indian authorities to stop

targeting journalists and online critics for their work.

"More specifically, they should stop prosecuting them under counterterrorism and sedition laws," PTI quoted the international organisation as saying in a statement.