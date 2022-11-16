Information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur said he was looking forward to the press playing an “increasingly constructive role” in Indian democracy
On National Press Day I extend my warm wishes to all mediapersons. It is a day of reaffirmation of our collective commitment to responsible journalism without fear or favour.I look forward to media playing an increasingly constructive role in our democracy.#NationalPressDay2022 pic.twitter.com/plKKMFlzen— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) November 16, 2022
Free press is the foundation of a healthy democracy.The functioning of the press with pro-people values, honesty, and ethics will help a nation bloom.On this #NationalPressDay, I extend my best wishes to all my media friends who are playing a crucial role in the nation building. pic.twitter.com/UfZkmxUW8c— Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) November 16, 2022
Warm greetings to the media fraternity on National Press Day!Members of the Fourth Estate, the free press, play a key role in a robust democracy.#NationalPressDay pic.twitter.com/s8ZFQoQYiv— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) November 16, 2022
Heartiest greetings to the media fraternity on #NationalPressDay.Today, let us applaud journalists for their untiring efforts in bringing out the truth and in fighting disinformation. Let us remain committed to an independent press for a stronger and vibrant democracy. pic.twitter.com/YQHlKnmBmy— Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) November 16, 2022
“Freedom of the press is a precious privilege that no country can forego.”— Mahatma GandhiOn #NationalPressDay, extend best wishes to members of the Press & Media.Media is the protector & enabler of democratic institutions and this onerous task entails - no fear, no favour. pic.twitter.com/tb206NSdTL— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) November 16, 2022