    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    Antyodaya Diwas 2022: History, significance and more

    Antyodaya Diwas 2022: History, significance and more

    Antyodaya Diwas 2022: History, significance and more
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Antyodaya Diwas is celebrated annually in honour of the late Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya

    Every year, Antyodaya Diwas is celebrated in India on September 25 to mark the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and remember his life and legacy. In 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the day in honour of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. He was a leader and a veteran politician and had a key influence on Bharatiya Jana Sangh from which the BJP emerged.
    The word Antyodaya means uplifting the poorest of the poor and the day is observed with the aim to reach out and help the last person in society.
    History
    Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya was born in Mathura in 1916. In the 1940s, he underwent a 40-day camp in Sangh education and a two-year training at the RSS education wing.
    He served the Bharatiya Jana Sangh from 1953 to 1968 where he became the source of ideological guidance and moral inspiration for the BJP and its inception.
    ALSO READ: Congress takes a day off from Bharat Jodo Yatra after covering 333 kms
    Apart from all his organisational capabilities, he was also known for his philosophical and literary works. He developed the concept of 'Integral Humanism' advocating the holistic development of the mind, body, intellect, and soul.
    Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya died at the age of 51, on February 11, 1968.
    Significance
    The spirit of the Antyodaya Mission aims to reach out to the last person, and hence, the motto of this day is to help all poor and rural youth of India and help them find national and international employment opportunities.
    In 2014, on Antyodaya Diwas, the Ministry of Rural Development relaunched its existing skill development programme called the Aajeevika Skills as the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM). It was later renamed Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana- NRLM in November 2015.
    Several blood donation camps, seminars, symposia and other activities are organised on this day.
    ALSO READ: Ban on PFI imminent after countrywide NIA, ED raids against it | Highlights
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    BJPPandit Deendayal Upadhyay National Welfare FundPM ModiRSS

    Next Article

    Navratri 2022: Ghatsthapana date, muhurat, vidhi, and significance

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng