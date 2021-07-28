Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • india>
    • Antony Blinken holds talks with NSA Chief Ajit Doval

    Antony Blinken holds talks with NSA Chief Ajit Doval

    Profile image
    By CNBC-TV18 | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday held talks with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on a range of bilateral and regional issues including the security situation in Afghanistan. No official details are available on Blinken's meeting with Doval. However, it is learnt that ways to expand bilateral ties and the situation in Afghanistan figured in the talks.

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday held talks with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on a range of bilateral and regional issues including the security situation in Afghanistan. Blinken arrived here on Tuesday evening on a two-day visit with an extensive agenda featuring the rapidly evolving security situation in Afghanistan, boosting Indo-Pacific engagement and ways to enhance COVID-19 response efforts among others.
    It is Blinken's first visit to India after assuming charge as the US Secretary of State and the third by a high-ranking Biden administration official after it came to power in January. US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin visited India in March while US Special Envoy on Climate Change John Kerry travelled to New Delhi in April.
    No official details are available on Blinken's meeting with Doval. However, it is learnt that ways to expand bilateral ties and the situation in Afghanistan figured in the talks.
    Blinken began his engagements in India in the morning with a meeting with a number of civil society leaders. Following the meeting, Blinken said on Twitter that the US and India share a commitment to democratic values and it is part of the bedrock of the relationship and reflective of India's pluralistic society.
    "I was pleased to meet civil society leaders today. The US and India share a commitment to democratic values; this is part of the bedrock of our relationship and reflective of India's pluralistic society and history of harmony. Civil society helps advance these values," he said.
    (With text input from PTI)
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Heavy rains expected this week in several states; IMD issues alert

    Next Article

    Retailers' body RAI urges Maharashtra govt to consider reopening of malls, shopping centres

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bharti Airtel566.65 26.10 4.83
    SBI Life Insura1,128.60 23.45 2.12
    IndusInd Bank995.60 19.80 2.03
    Divis Labs4,886.20 94.80 1.98
    Tata Steel1,354.75 24.10 1.81
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bharti Airtel566.50 26.05 4.82
    IndusInd Bank994.95 19.30 1.98
    Tata Steel1,354.60 24.10 1.81
    Bajaj Finserv13,941.30 140.10 1.02
    HUL2,360.00 17.25 0.74
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bharti Airtel566.65 26.10 4.83
    SBI Life Insura1,128.60 23.45 2.12
    IndusInd Bank995.60 19.80 2.03
    Divis Labs4,886.20 94.80 1.98
    Tata Steel1,354.75 24.10 1.81
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bharti Airtel566.50 26.05 4.82
    IndusInd Bank994.95 19.30 1.98
    Tata Steel1,354.60 24.10 1.81
    Bajaj Finserv13,941.30 140.10 1.02
    HUL2,360.00 17.25 0.74

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.3900-0.0700-0.09
    Euro-Rupee87.9220-0.0900-0.10
    Pound-Rupee103.2610-0.0980-0.09
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6766-0.0016-0.24
    View More