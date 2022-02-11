Antilia bomb scare case: Dismissed cop Mane moves discharge plea before NIA court

Dismissed policeman Sunil Mane, an accused in the case pertaining to recovery of an explosives-laden SUV near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence here and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran, on Friday filed a discharge application before a special NIA court.

Mane, who is in judicial custody following his arrest in April under IPC and UAPA provisions, in his discharge plea filed through advocate Hemant Ingale, claimed UAPA doesn't apply to him as he was not part of the larger conspiracy.

The court is likely to hear his plea on February 18. An explosives-laden SUV was found near Ambani's house in south Mumbai on February 25 last year, and Hiran, who had claimed he was in possession of the SUV before it was stolen, was found dead in a creek in Thane some days later on March 5.