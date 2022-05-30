The Archbishop of Hyderabad, Anthony Poola, has been appointed as a new cardinal by Pope Francis along with Filipe Neri António Sebastião di Rosário Ferrão, Archbishop of Goa and Daman.

The Pope announced the names of 21 new cardinals from across the globe, including two from India, who will be elevated from churchmen to the cardinal's rank at the Consistory ceremony in Vatican City on August 27.

With the additions, the college of cardinals, which currently comprises 208 cardinals, will grow to 229, of which 131 will be part of the papal conclave electing the future Popes.

Archbishop of Hyderabad Anthony Poola, 60, is the first Telugu churchmen and Dalit Christian in the history of the Catholic Church in India to get the title.

“It is an honour and recognition for the oppressed sections of Christianity,” Hindustan Times quoted Father S Bernard, Vicar General of Hyderabad, as saying.

Who is Archbishop Anthony Poola?

Anthony Poola was born in Chindukur village in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh on November 15, 1961. After his initiation in minor seminary in Kurnool, Poola studied at St Peter’s pontifical major seminary in Bengaluru. He held several posts such as the chairman of Youth Commission in the Andhra Pradesh Bishops’ Conference and treasurer of Telugu Catholic Bishops Conference.

On February 20, 1992, Anthony Poola was ordained as a priest at Kadapa. In 2008, Poola became the Bishop of Kurnool. He was appointed the Archbishop of Hyderabad on November 19, 2020 at the age of 59. On January 3, 2021, he was installed as the Archbishop. Despite his new appointment, Poola will also continue to serve as the head of the ecclesiastical province of Hyderabad, which has jurisdiction over the dioceses of Warangal, Kurnool, Kadapa, Adilabad, Khammam and Nalgonda.

As greetings poured in from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Poola’s selection as a cardinal, Telugu Catholic Bishops' Council deputy secretary Joseph Arlagadda told news agency PTI that he had earned the position through his own dedication and commitment to the Church.

“He has got very deep thoughts about the Church. He works hard and he is a committed servant of the Church," Arlagadda said.