Another accused in killing of witness of UP MLA murder shot dead; what’s the case?

Umesh Pal was the key witness in the former BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case. He was shot dead on February 24 outside his home in the Dhoomanganj area by assailants.
A man accused of killing a witness of the murder of an MLA in Uttar Pradesh has been shot dead by the state police. Vijay alias Usman Chowdhary was gunned down by the police in an encounter early on Monday in Prayagraj’s Kaundhiyara, the UP police said. Another accused in the Umesh Pal murder, Mohd Arbaz, was killed in an encounter last Monday.
Usman Chowdhary was allegedly among the assailants who fired at Umesh Pal in the shootout on February 24. He was a resident of the Amokhar village area of Kaundhiyara. He was taken to the Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival, said SRN Police outpost in-charge Sanjay Gupta, as per a Hindustan Times report.
A second police constable injured in the shootout died of injuries on March 1.