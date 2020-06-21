India Annular solar eclipse underway, cloudy skies may play spoilsport for sky gazers in Delhi Updated : June 21, 2020 12:04 PM IST An annular solar eclipse, wherein the Sun appears like a ring of fire, is currently underway but cloudy skies are likely to play a spoilsport for sky gazers in the national capital. The annular phase began at 10.19 am and will end at 2.02 pm. The annular phase was visible on Sunday morning from some places within a narrow corridor of northern part of the country (parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand). Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply