Animal Welfare Board urges people to celebrate 'Cow Hug Day' on Valentine’s Day

The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying in association with the Animal Welfare Board of India have undertaken the initiative of observing ‘Cow Hug Day’ on February 14 to promote Indian Culture. The board wishes to celebrate Cow Hug Day to bring emotional richness and happiness to people.

“All the cow lovers may also celebrate February 14 as Cow Hug Day keeping in mind the importance of mother cow and making life happy and full of positive energy,” stated the notice by the Animal Welfare Board.

The notice also mentioned that the Vedic traditions are almost on the verge of extinction due to the heavy influence of western culture. Thus, the board appealed to citizens to celebrate Cow Hug Day to preserve and promote the country’s heritage.

Bikram Chandravanshi, the legal advisor to the Animal Welfare Board of India, told India Today that the motto behind celebrating Cow Hug Day is to encourage people to show compassion towards cows and Indian culture. The aim is to spread awareness about the benefits of cows and to bring back those who are slowly shifting away from their traditions due to the influence of western culture.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, the Gautam Budh Nagar police have imposed restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC in districts in the Noida and Greater Noida regions from February 4 to February 28 in view of Valentine's Day and Shiv Ratri, Times Now reported. The decision was made to curb the chances of a breach of peace by anti-social elements.