Animal Welfare Board of India withdraws appeal for 'Cow Hug Day' celebration on February 14th

The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) has withdrawn its appeal to celebrate February 14 as "Cow Hug Day." The decision was made following directives from the government and amid criticism on social media.

The board's Secretary, S K Dutta, issued a notice on the board's website, stating that the appeal issued for the celebration of "Cow Hug Day" on February 14, 2023 has been withdrawn as directed by the Competent Authority and the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

This is the first time that the AWBI has appealed to cow lovers in the country to celebrate "Cow Hug Day." The board had earlier stated that the appeal was made as the Vedic traditions were almost on the verge of extinction due to the progress of Western culture.

However, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Parshottam Rupala, had said that not much should be read into the choice of February 14 as a date for this purpose. Rupala had said that the country has an age-old tradition of worshipping the cow and it was a matter of great happiness that people embrace the cow. He also added that since February 14 is a day of love, it is good if people remember and love the cow on that day.

The Animal Welfare Board of India was established in 1962 under Section 4 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. It provides grants to animal welfare organizations and advises the Central government on animal welfare issues. The board is a statutory advisory body on animal welfare laws and promotes animal welfare in the country.

The decision to withdraw the appeal to celebrate "Cow Hug Day" on February 14 has been met with mixed reactions. While some have criticized the idea of celebrating a day dedicated to cows, others have praised the government's decision to withdraw the appeal and focus on other issues.

The withdrawal of the appeal highlights the importance of considering the sentiments of the people and taking appropriate action based on public opinion.

