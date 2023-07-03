Anil Ambani appears before ED in fresh FEMA case; Swiss bank accounts under scrutiny

Anil Ambani stands accused of violating FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act). He arrived at the ED (Enforcement Directorate) office on Monday at approximately 10 am, remaining there for a minimum of 8 hours before departing around 6 pm.
Industrialist Anil Ambani appeared before the Enforcement Directorate's Mumbai office on Monday, July 3, in relation to an investigation under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). Sources informed CNBC-TV18 that the ED has recently registered a new case against Ambani.
The focus of the investigation by the ED is currently on the assets held by Anil Ambani in his two Swiss bank accounts. Simultaneously, the Income Tax department is conducting its own investigation into allegations of tax evasion concerning these Swiss bank accounts.
According to sources who spoke with CNBC-TV18, the ED will make use of the information gathered by the Income Tax department during its investigation, if necessary.
As per the central agencies, Anil Ambani is the 'economic contributor and beneficial owner' of Diamond Trust, a Bahama based entity and Northern Atlantic Trading Unlimited.
Prior to this, the Income Tax department conducted an investigation into allegations of tax evasion by Anil Ambani pertaining to undisclosed funds. The IT department claimed that these funds were held by Anil Ambani in two Swiss bank accounts.
The IT department has accused Anil Ambani of evading taxes amounting to Rs 420 crore. According to the department, Diamond Trust established a company named DreamWork Holding Inc., which owned one of the Swiss bank accounts.
Anil Ambani allegedly provided his documents and funding to this company, but he did not disclose these foreign assets while filing his income tax return (ITR).
In response, the IT department issued a show cause notice to Anil Ambani. However, in September 2022, the Bombay High Court ordered the IT department to refrain from taking any coercive action against him.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Coach-Soch | Twitter reading limit — here're the intent and implications, but after all, someone has 'to pay the bill'
Jul 3, 2023 IST7 Min Read
Beyond Binaries | Tumble turn in Maharashtra politics as Ajit Pawar shakes hand across the aisle
Jul 3, 2023 IST5 Min Read
India's new-age companies have had their best quarter since listing, but that's only half the story
Jun 30, 2023 IST4 Min Read
World Social Media Day | Here's why it is important to strike a balance between online and offline life
Jun 30, 2023 IST5 Min Read