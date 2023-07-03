CNBC TV18
Anil Ambani appears before ED in fresh FEMA case; Swiss bank accounts under scrutiny

Anil Ambani appears before ED in fresh FEMA case; Swiss bank accounts under scrutiny

Anil Ambani appears before ED in fresh FEMA case; Swiss bank accounts under scrutiny
By Santia Gora  Jul 3, 2023 10:45:11 PM IST (Published)

Anil Ambani stands accused of violating FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act). He arrived at the ED (Enforcement Directorate) office on Monday at approximately 10 am, remaining there for a minimum of 8 hours before departing around 6 pm.

Industrialist Anil Ambani appeared before the Enforcement Directorate's Mumbai office on Monday, July 3, in relation to an investigation under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). Sources informed CNBC-TV18 that the ED has recently registered a new case against Ambani.

The focus of the investigation by the ED is currently on the assets held by Anil Ambani in his two Swiss bank accounts. Simultaneously, the Income Tax department is conducting its own investigation into allegations of tax evasion concerning these Swiss bank accounts.
According to sources who spoke with CNBC-TV18, the ED will make use of the information gathered by the Income Tax department during its investigation, if necessary.
