Massive fire erupts in building near Govindaraja Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati — Video

The fire broke out at a photo frames manufacturing unit in Tirupati. Heavy billows of smoke were seen coming out of the building.
A massive fire erupted at a shop near Govindaraja Swamy Temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, on Friday. A video of the same was released by news agency PTI.
The fire broke out at a photo frames manufacturing unit in Tirupati, ANI reported. Heavy billows of smoke were seen coming out of the building.
More details are waited.
First Published: Jun 16, 2023 2:05 PM IST
