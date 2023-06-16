Massive fire erupts in building near Govindaraja Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati — Video

1 Min(s) Read
A massive fire erupted at a shop near Govindaraja Swamy Temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, on Friday. A video of the same was released by news agency PTI.
VIDEO | Fire breaks out at a shop near Govindaraja Swamy Temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/CxS1H3iUjI— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 16, 2023
The fire broke out at a photo frames manufacturing unit in Tirupati, ANI reported. Heavy billows of smoke were seen coming out of the building.
#WATCH | A fire broke out in a photo frames manufacturing unit located in a building, in Tirupati, today; no casualties were reported#AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/GUDR7TE9YH— ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2023