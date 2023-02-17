Andhra Pradesh targeting 'realisable' investments worth Rs 1.8 lakh crore at investor summit: State FM

While we want most of the MOUs signed at this investor summit to turn into actual investments, we don’t want to get into an MOU race while targeting investments," Andhra Pradesh’s finance minister Buggana Rajendranath told CNBC-TV18.

Andhra Pradesh’s finance minister Buggana Rajendranath told CNBC-TV18 that not all MOUs signed at investor summits convert into actual investments. He added that Andhra Pradesh was targeting “realisable” investments totaling to Rs 1.8 lakh crore at its investor summit in March.

“Only a percentage of MOUs signed at investor summits convert into actual investments — what percentage that is, depends on the state and nature of the investment,” said Rajendranath.

“The last three Andhra Pradesh investor summits saw MOUs for investments worth Rs 18 lakh crore signed, but only around Rs 1.8 lakh crore were actually realised from all three summits put together,” he said, adding, “While we want most of the MOUs signed at this investor summit to turn into actual investments, we don’t want to get into an MOU race while targeting investments.”

Instead, the state government will be focusing on what Rajendranath calls “realisable” investments. The target this year is the cumulative investment tally realised from the last three investor summits held in Andhra Pradesh.

“We are looking to start with Rs 1.8 lakh crore as realisable investments, which also the actual investment number that was realised from the last three investor summits in the state,” he said. He added that there is no upper limit to the investments the state can realise, but we will start with Rs 1.8 lakh crore.

CNBC-TV18 has also learnt that the Andhra Pradesh government is focusing on attracting investments from the agriculture, renewable energy, automobile and marine sectors. “We are also targeting large-scale manufacturing, export-oriented companies that require ASEAN-facing port connectivity,” Rajendranath said.

‘Vishakapatnam most equipped for AP’s industrial development’

In the run-up to the AP investor summit, scheduled to be held on March 3 and 4 at Vishakapatnam, there has been a great deal of discourse over the Andhra government’s decision to move its state capital from Amaravati to Vishakapatnam.

A month ago, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy surprised many while addressing a diplomatic conclave, when he announced that his government planned to make Vishakapatnam the new state capital. Several legal experts have pointed out that the decision over the location of the capital city continues to rest with the Supreme Court as it hears an ongoing case over the matter.

The very basis of the discord lies in the notion that the state’s decision to move the capital to Vishakapatnam goes against the tenets of the AP Reorganisation Act of 2014.

The FM said that irrespective of whether Vishakapatnam does end up being the state capital or not, it would remain Andhra’s top investment destination, anyway: “Vizag (Vishakapatnam) is naturally well equipped for industrial development — it has surplus power and water which can augment and support industrial development,” he said.

He added that the chief minister’s announcement merely signaled “intent” on the part of the Andhra Pradesh government to make Vishakapatnam its state capital, but whether that eventually fructifies or not will depend on a set of variables.