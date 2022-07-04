Andhra Pradesh now has a 30-feet statue of Alluri Sitarama Raju — find more about the freedom fighter

After concluding his Telangana visit on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Andhra Pradesh to attend the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju. He unveiled a 30-feet high statue of Alluri Raju there as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a campaign to mark 75 years of Independence.

Early years

One of Andhra Pradesh's most respectable figures, Alluri Raju was born on July 4, 1897, in Pandrangi, in present Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district.

Known for his knowledge of medicine and astrology and the ability to tame wild animals, he soon began to earn respect among the locals at a very early stage. He became a monk at the age of 18 and began exploring jungles.

Popularly referred to as "Manyam Veerudu" (hero of the jungles), he came to be known after his opposition to the 1882 Madras Forest Act, which effectively restricted the free movement of Adivasis in their forest habitats of the Eastern Ghats region and prevented them from practising podu, a traditional form of shifting cultivation where trees and plants are cleared off a patch of land by burning them.

The Rampa Rebellion

In the early 20th Century, a big revolt erupted in the erstwhile Govavari agency (now part of the newly created Alluri Sitharama Raju district) when the authorities took control of the forests, mostly for commercial purposes, such as building railways and ships. The main reason that led to this revolt was the imposition of the 1882 Madras Forest Act by the British authorities, which secured forest land for their own use, calling it ‘reserved forest’.

Raju, despite being a non-tribal, led an armed struggle against the British with a combined force of Adivasis, farmers, and other local sympathisers.

From 1922 to 1924, he led the famous Rampa Rebellion. Numerous raids on local police stations were led by him to acquire firearms for his fighters during this period. His modus operandi included leaving behind a letter informing the police about the details of his raids and the weaponry looted.

Police stations of Chintapalli, Krishnadevipeta, and Rajavommangi were among the first and most prominent to be looted under his leadership. This continued for almost two years until Raju was captured, tied to a tree and shot dead in a public execution in the Mampa village of Visakhapatnam on May 7, 1924.

Despite his belief in an armed rebellion, Raju responded positively to Gandhi’s call for non-cooperation.

Honoured for his contributions

In 1986, the Indian Postal Department issued a stamp in his name, featuring his struggle for Independence.

On his 122nd birth anniversary in 2019, the Andhra Pradesh government promised to make a new district and name after him. This year, portions of Visakhapatnam district and East Godavari district were merged to create the Alluri Sitharama Raju district.