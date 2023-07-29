Andhra Pradesh farmer earns Rs 4 crore with his tomato yield in just 45 days

The recent surges in tomato prices across the country have left people in a state of worry as it has increased the monthly kitchen budgets of many households in India, it has come to the fore that many have even stopped consuming tomatoes.

At a time when the recent surges in tomato prices across the country have left people in a state of worry as it has increased the monthly kitchen budgets of many households in India, it has come to the fore that many have even stopped consuming tomatoes. With tomato prices ra nging between Rs 150-Rs 200 per kg in different states, there are no signs of ease as of yet. As customers continue to wait for tomato prices to come down, tables have turned for an Andhra Pradesh-based farmer who has racked in not Rs 1-Rs 2 crores but a whopping amount of Rs 4 crore from his tomato yield in just 45 days.

Surprised? So were we but it is the truth. According to a TOI report, the 48-year-old farmer Murali who hails from Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district has sold his tomatoes from 35 harvests for Rs 4 crores.

Little did he know that just the way his father had earned Rs 50,000 years with his tomato yield years back, he would be also able to make such a significant income from the same crop.

Let's know his story in detail.

Andhra Pradesh farmer earns Rs 4 crore by selling tomatoes

As stated in the report, Murali who has been into tomato cultivation for the past eight years used to travel for over 130 km to sell his produce in Kolar as he claimed that the APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee) yard offered him a good price.

Noting that his family in Karakamandala village had inherited 12 acres of land following which he purchased an additional 10 acres of land a few years back. However, he ran into a debt of Rs 1.5 crore due to the fall in prices and then also frequent power cuts in the village.

It was only recently when the tables were turned and he managed to have 35 good harvests and is expecting 15-20 more.

He also shared how he had cleared all his debts, and now plans to invest the remaining earnings in horticulture by deploying modern technology.