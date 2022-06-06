The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will announce the Class 10 results today. Students who have appeared for the exam can check their AP SSC results 2022 on the official site of BSEAP https://bse.ap.gov.in/ or https://bie.ap.gov.in./

The results will be announced by Andhra Pradesh education minister Botsa Satyanarayana through a press conference at 12 noon today.

Nearly 6.5 lakh students have appeared for the AP SSC exam, Times Now reported. The Class 10 board exam was conducted from April 27 to May 9, 2022, this year.

Along with the official site of BSEAP, the results will also be available on the Manabadi link http://www.manabadi.co.in/ which will be activated today.

Earlier, the board had planned to release the results on June 4. However, BSEAP authorities delayed the announcement by two days due to some technical glitch.

Students will have to keep their SSC hall tickets with them as they would have the roll number which is required to download the mark sheet.

Students can follow the given steps to check their AP SSC results 2022:

Go to the official website https://bse.ap.gov.in/ and click on the AP SSC result 2022 link.

Key in the log-in details such as roll number and date of birth.

After submitting the details, the student will be able to view the SSC 10th result 2022 on the screen.