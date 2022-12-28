English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homeindia News

Andhra Pradesh: CM Jagan Reddy meets PM Modi to discuss Polavaram project, state issues

Andhra Pradesh: CM Jagan Reddy meets PM Modi to discuss Polavaram project, state issues

Andhra Pradesh: CM Jagan Reddy meets PM Modi to discuss Polavaram project, state issues
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 28, 2022 4:49:09 PM IST (Published)

The Andhra Pradesh chief minister also sought early approval of the revised cost estimate of the Polavaram project pegged at Rs 55,548.87 crore.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed several state issues and reiterated the release of pending funds for the Polavaram irrigation project.

Recommended Articles

View All
Mukesh Ambani completes 20 years at the helm of Reliance — the journey in numbers

Mukesh Ambani completes 20 years at the helm of Reliance — the journey in numbers

IST3 Min(s) Read

Analysts confident of the Nifty 50 ending December F&O series above 18,000

Analysts confident of the Nifty 50 ending December F&O series above 18,000

IST3 Min(s) Read

Amazon to Agnipath — the high-profile cases that kept Delhi High Court busy in 2022

Amazon to Agnipath — the high-profile cases that kept Delhi High Court busy in 2022

IST7 Min(s) Read

Shorter shorts, AR frenzy, regional content to rule wild wild 'verse' in 2023

Shorter shorts, AR frenzy, regional content to rule wild wild 'verse' in 2023

IST5 Min(s) Read


In the nearly 50 minute-long meeting held at Modi’s residence at Lok Kalyan Marg here, Reddy underlined that his state has already spent about Rs 2,900 crore on the Polavaram project so far which the central government has not yet reimbursed.
The two posed for a photograph that the Prime Minister's office tweeted out.
Reddy said his government is facing a resource crunch and requested the Centre to provide Rs 10,000 crore fund on an ad hoc basis for early completion of the project, official sources said. The Andhra Pradesh chief minister also sought early approval of the revised cost estimate of the Polavaram project pegged at Rs 55,548.87 crore.
Beside this, sources said he discussed issues related to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act and demanded inclusion of more beneficiaries in the southern state under the National Food Security Act, nod for 12 more medical colleges and allocation of mine ore and beach sand mineral areas to state-run Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation.
Later, Reddy also met Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav. He is scheduled to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah later in the evening.
The Andhra Pradesh chief minister has met Modi several times during the year, reiterating the above mentioned demands.
With agency inputs.
(Edited by : Ayushi Agarwal)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Andhra PradeshNarendra Modipolavaram projectY.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Next Article

Explained: What is Lokayukta Bill passed by Maharashtra Assembly