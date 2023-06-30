Explosion at private pharma lab in Andhra Pradesh injures two

Andhra Pradesh blast | A fire broke out at Sahithi Pharma in the Achuthapuram Industrial Special Economic Zone in Anakapalli, news agency AN reported.
A reactor explosion was reported in a private Pharma lab in Anakapalli city of Andhra Pradesh on Friday. Two people suffered injuries in the incident. They were shifted to a hospital for treatment, Anakapalli SP Murali Krishna said.
The fire broke out at Sahithi Pharma in the Achuthapuram Industrial Special Economic Zone in Anakapalli, news agency ANI reported.
"Police teams and over four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and are trying to control the fire. As of now, there are no casualties reported in the incident. Our teams are performing rescue operations," Anakapalli SP Murali Krishna said.
Krishna further informed that a case will be registered and an investigation will be carried out on how the incident took place. Police will also probe if there was "any negligence from the management", he said.
First Published: Jun 30, 2023 1:33 PM IST
