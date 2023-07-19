The incident occurred during a clash over the tribal man's relationship with a girl related to the accused. The main accused is still absconding and two were juvenile in the case.

In a shocking incident, nine men allegedly thrashed, urinated on a tribal man and also attempted to force their private parts into his mouth. The incident occured in Ongole, Andhra Pradesh during a clash involving tribal man's relationship with a girl.

Police has arrested six people involved in the incident. Mota Naveen, the victim, was thrashed and urinated upon by Mannam Ramanjaneyulu and eight more persons on June 19. Two of those eight were juveniles while Ramanjaneyulu is on the run.

"Ramanjaneyulu and Naveen were friends but they had a falling out over the latter's relationship with a girl related to Ramanjaneyulu's friend," Prakasam district superintendent of police Mallika Garg told PTI.

After Naveen eloped with the girl, a case under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was filed against him. He was sent on remand as well, said Garg.

However, Naveen was still continuing his affair with the girl. After some days, Ramanjaneyulu called Naveen to sort the issue. But after having drinks together, he and his friends attacked Naveen, and Ramanjaneyulu also urinated on him.

Naveen had filed a police complaint and he got admitted in a hospital for treatment but did not reveal the urination incident.

It was during the probe that the police stumbled upon videos showing Naveen being urinated upon. Police have invoked the Prevention of SC/ST Atrocities Act suo motu (on its own) in the case as Naveen belongs to a tribal community.

A similar incident had occurred in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh earlier. A man in UP's Sonbhadra district was arrested on Friday for allegedly urinating in the ear of a Dalit youth after an altercation in an inebriated state. However, the police said the victim too was unaware of the incident as he too was highly inebriated.

With inputs from PTI