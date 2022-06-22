Andhra Pradesh Board Intermediate 2022 results today. Here's how to check

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIE-AP) will declare the Intermediate board examination results for the first year and the second year today (June 22). In an official communication on Tuesday evening, the Andhra Pradesh Board confirmed that AP Inter 1st Year, 2nd Year Results 2022 would be released by state education minister Botcha Satyanarayana at 12:30 pm.

results.bie.ap.gov.in; Students can check their AP Intermediate Results 2022 at these websites -- examresults.ap.nic.in results.apcfss.in ; and bie.ap.gov.in . The mark sheet will have the following details -- name and roll number of the candidate, qualifying status and percentage of marks acquired, stream appeared for, marks secured in each subject, total marks secured, and the minimum marks required to pass.

Here's how to check Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 2022 results:-

Step 1: Open a browser of your choice and enter the name of the official website

Step 2: Click on ‘AP 1st Year Inter Result 2022' or 'AP 2nd Year Inter Result 2022'. You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 3: Enter your registration (roll) number. Click on the submit button.

Step 4: Check your Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 2022 and download the mark sheet for future reference.

This time, BIE-AP will provide digital mark sheets to students.

This year, the AP Intermediate board exams were held between May 6 and May 25. Around 4.7 lakh students had registered for the AP Inter Exam 2022 -- both 1st and 2nd year. Out of which, 4,64,756 lakh students appeared for the intermediate exams.

Earlier, the intermediate results were supposed to be released on June 25, according to local media. However, the result date was preponed later.

Last year, the pass percentage for the AP Inter exam was 100 per cent as the examination was cancelled due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. The students were promoted on the basis of an alternative mode of assessment. However, this year examinations were held in offline mode.