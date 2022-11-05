BMC to shut down Andheri bridge connecting east and west from November 7 — Check alternate routes

The Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge is a key route that connects Andheri east and west. Closure of one of the busiest routes in the suburbs in Mumbai will lead to longer detours and additional congestion on the alternative routes suggested by the BMC
The Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge in Andheri, Mumbai has been ordered to close down from November 7 as it has been found to be unsafe for vehicular traffic.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Fresh round of crypto job cuts: Dapper Labs, Galaxy Digital, Crypto.com among firms looking to downsize
IST4 Min(s) Read
Elon Musk tweets Twitter offered 3-month severance but Indian staff got a 2-month deal
IST4 Min(s) Read
The bridge, which is located above the railway tracks, is a key route that connects Andheri east and west. Closure of one of the busiest routes in the suburbs will lead to longer detours and additional congestion on the alternative routes suggested by the municipal corporation:
It is also important to note that the bridge in question had been partially shut for repair work after two people were killed in 2018 when a portion of the structure collapsed due to heavy rain.
The bridge had been partially open for vehicular traffic ever since, which itself was causing more congestion. A recent structural audit has declared the structure dilapidated and beyond repair.
First Published: IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!