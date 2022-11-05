BMC to shut down Andheri bridge connecting east and west from November 7 — Check alternate routes

By Shloka Badkar

The Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge in Andheri, Mumbai has been ordered to close down from November 7 as it has been found to be unsafe for vehicular traffic.

The bridge, which is located above the railway tracks, is a key route that connects Andheri east and west. Closure of one of the busiest routes in the suburbs will lead to longer detours and additional congestion on the alternative routes suggested by the municipal corporation:

Khar subway

Milan subway flover bridge in Santacruz

Parle bridge

Andheri subway

Balasaheb Thackeray flyover bridge in Jogeshwari

Mrunaltai Gore flyover bridge in Goregaon

The bridge had been partially open for vehicular traffic ever since, which itself was causing more congestion. A recent structural audit has declared the structure dilapidated and beyond repair.