    BMC to shut down Andheri bridge connecting east and west from November 7 — Check alternate routes
    By Shloka Badkar   IST (Updated)

    The Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge is a key route that connects Andheri east and west. Closure of one of the busiest routes in the suburbs in Mumbai will lead to longer detours and additional congestion on the alternative routes suggested by the BMC

    The Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge in Andheri, Mumbai has been ordered to close down from November 7 as it has been found to be unsafe for vehicular traffic.

    The bridge, which is located above the railway tracks, is a key route that connects Andheri east and west. Closure of one of the busiest routes in the suburbs will lead to longer detours and additional congestion on the alternative routes suggested by the municipal corporation:
    • Khar subway
    • Milan subway flover bridge in Santacruz
    • Parle bridge
    • Andheri subway
    • Balasaheb Thackeray flyover bridge in Jogeshwari
    • Mrunaltai Gore flyover bridge in Goregaon
      • It is also important to note that the bridge in question had been partially shut for repair work after two people were killed in 2018 when a portion of the structure collapsed due to heavy rain.
      The bridge had been partially open for vehicular traffic ever since, which itself was causing more congestion. A recent structural audit has declared the structure dilapidated and beyond repair.
