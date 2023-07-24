'False' ceiling of new Veer Savarkar International Airport in Andaman collapses

CNBC TV18
    2 Min Read
    Profile image

    By Daanish Anand  Jul 24, 2023 7:11:28 AM IST (Updated)

    The Airport Authority of India said the incident took place "on the night of July 22". It said a "false ceiling outside the terminal building was loosened for the adjustment of CCTV works and final alignment."

    The ceiling of the newly-inaugurated Veer Savarkar International Airport in Andaman and Nicobar island collapsed late Saturday. A video of the same was circulated on social media recently. The Airport Authority of India said a "false ceiling outside the terminal building was loosened for the adjustment of CCTV works and final alignment."

    "On the night of July 22, there was heavy wind which uplifted the false ceiling from the bottom. Due to this, around 10 sqm of false ceiling got dislocated," the authorities explained. "The same has been rectified," they told CNBC-TV18.
     
    "The false ceiling inside the terminal building is intact and no damage occurred to any of the installations inside the terminal," they said.
    The new integrated terminal building of Veer Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was present at the airport to be a part of the inauguration event.
    Built at a cost of Rs 710 crore, the spacious new integrated terminal building is spread across an area of around 40,800 square metres and has the capacity to accommodate over 50 lakh passengers annually. The new terminal will prove to be a major boost for the tourism sector of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
    First Published: Jul 24, 2023 7:10 AM IST
