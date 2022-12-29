"Anant and Radhika have known each other for a few years and today’s ceremony commences the formal journey of their marriage in the coming months. Both families seek the blessings and good wishes of everyone for Radhika and Anant as they start their journey of togetherness," the families said in a joint statement.

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, got engaged to Radhika Merchant, the daughter of Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant, on Thursday in a traditional "Roka" ceremony.

The engagement took place in the presence of family and friends at the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan, 48 kilometres from Udaipur.

"Anant and Radhika have known each other for a few years and today’s ceremony commences the formal journey of their marriage in the coming months. Both families seek the blessings and good wishes of everyone for Radhika and Anant as they start their journey of togetherness," the families said in a joint statement.

Parimal Nathwani, the president of the Gujarat State Football Association, congratulated the couple on Twitter.

The young couple spent the day in the temple praying to Lord Shrinathji for his blessing on their impending nuptials. They also took part in the traditional Raj-bhog-shringaar ceremonies there. Later today, friends and family are expected to gather to celebrate the event.

Anant graduated from Brown University in the United States and has worked for Reliance Industries ever since. He now serves as a member of the boards of Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail Ventures. He is currently in charge of RIL's energy division.

Radhika has done her schooling at The Cathedral and John Connon School in Mumbai and École Mondiale World School. She is also an alumnus of BD Somani International School.

She holds the position of director on the Board of Encore Healthcare and is a graduate of politics and economics from New York University.