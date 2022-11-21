Anandiben Patel turns 81; leaders share birthday wishes on Twitter

Born on 21 November 1941, Patel has served in multiple posts including the Governor of Madhya Pradesh and the Governor of Chhattisgarh as well as the first female Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Anandiben Patel, the current Governor of Uttar Pradesh, turns 81 today. Many politicians including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared birthday wishes for Patel on Twitter.

“The statue of simplicity, mildness and hard work, Uttar Pradesh's Hon. Hearty birthday greetings to Honourable Governor Mrs. Anandiben Patel ji. I wish you good health and prosperous life from Lord Shri Ram,” wished Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath.

“I extend my heartiest felicitations and warm greetings to Smt. Anandiben Patel, Hon'ble Governor of Uttar Pradesh, on her birthday. May Lord Jagannath and Lord Balaji shower their blessings on you for your good health and long life in the service of the people,” said Biswabhusan Harichandan, the Governor of Andhra Pradesh.

“Hearty birthday greetings and best wishes to Honourable Governor of Uttar Pradesh respected Mrs Anandiben Patel ji,” wrote Chief Minister of Uttrakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami.

“Hearty birthday greetings and best wishes to the Governor of Uttar Pradesh and former Chief Minister of Gujarat Mrs Anandiben Patel ji. I pray to God for your healthy, prosperous and long life,” wished Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Coal and Mines.

Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Jyotiraditya Scindia also wished Anandiben Patel. Here are some of the birthday wishes shared on Twitter.

Born on 21 November 1941, Patel has served in multiple posts including the Governor of Madhya Pradesh and the Governor of Chhattisgarh as well as the first female Chief Minister of Gujarat. Before becoming the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Patel served in the Gujarat state government as a cabinet minister for nearly 12 years.