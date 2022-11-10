By CNBCTV18.com

The 67-year-old industrialist is an avid Twitter user. He shared a note of thanks for all his followers with a GIF in his own style

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, a Twitter darling, has hit 10 million followers on the platform. The 67-year-old billionaire tweets regularly and his inspirational posts have a separate fan base. He thanked his followers with a GIF for the milestone.

A simple scroll through the business tycoon's Twitter timeline shows his endearing humility and impeccable wit reflected in his legendary comebacks. His viral tweets almost always have a human interest angle. Here is a look at some of the wittiest and most savage tweets from Anand Mahindra.

ALSO READ:

1. When one of Anand Mahindra's fans asked him for Thar on his birthday, Mahindra's reply left everyone in splits. He educated the user with a new word while politely declining his request.

2. When the Twitter acquisition saga was at its peak with Elon Musk trying to wiggle out of the deal, Anand Mahindra shared his opinion on the drama and mocked the Tesla CEO and Twitter in his own style by referencing an Indian train.

3. When national badminton player Chirag Shetty sneakily enquired about his new car, Mahindra didn’t waste the opportunity to joke about it.

Chirag wrote, “I’ve booked an XUV700 recently. I hope I can get it soon!”

To which Mahindra replied, “By the way, I have ordered one for my wife and I'm Still in Q.”

4. Known for his savage replies, Anand Mahindra once shared a rib-tickling reply to his wife when asked to help her cook.

5. When an image of a Scorpio car being used instead of the zodiac signs was shared, Mahindra added to the fun, “Yes indeed! That’s how I see it. But when I told the Mahindra Scorpio, it replied: I don’t believe in astrology; I make my own road!”

6. One of his funniest tweets was the graffiti of former California Governor and Austrian-American actor Arnold Schwarzenegger. The art showcased a pumped-up Schwarzenegger with text that had a desi twist.

7. Anand Mahindra is also famous for the witty and insightful posts that he brings from his #whatsappwonderbox on social media. One of his funniest posts from the wonder box was a video of NRIs and foreigners doing garba to celebrate the victory of Narendra Modi. Mahindra tipped it as reverse colonisation and asked where he could get garba lessons.

8. Anand Mahindra shared a funny video of a man pitching an 'instant suit' that can be worn and taken off in seconds for online meetings. The business honcho added to the pitch and said he would be soon shipping a lungi to the man to complete his outfit under his 'instant suit'.

9. Another viral post had a picture of a man in an overladen vehicle with eggs. The man is seen sitting on the spare wheel ensuring that none of the eggs is lost in transit. Mahindra shared his take on the picture and sent a message to his design team to never forget the unique and unpredictable customer applications of the rear spare wheels used in Mahindra vehicles.

10. Anand Mahindra’s viral posts often share an underlying message or lesson for his followers. One such viral tweet was a photograph of a mug that he said he wanted to get because of its unique style of messaging.