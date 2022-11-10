The 67-year-old industrialist is an avid Twitter user. He shared a note of thanks for all his followers with a GIF in his own style
My reaction when I saw this milestone in the number of followers. Hard to believe I have a family this large. (Clearly violating Family Planning guidelines!) A huge thank you to all for your interest and your belief in me. Let’s stay connected. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/NEIKAlKh5I— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 10, 2022
Word lesson of the day:CHUTZPAH/ˈxʊtspə,ˈhʊtspə/nounextreme self-confidence or audacity (usually used approvingly)."love him or hate him, you have to admire Vipul’s chutzpah"Full marks for chutzpah, Vipul, but unfortunately I can’t say yes. Mera dhandha bund ho jayega! 😊 https://t.co/wzsUsCZBkM— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 16, 2019
If Elon was traveling on an Indian train, the conductor would label him a “TT” Ticketless Traveler. But TT could now also become a term for any headline grabbing bid that implodes: A Twitter Tease. https://t.co/Pn8ikF4NxF— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 9, 2022
Since that makes the XUV7OO the Choice Of Champions we will have to work extra hard to get it to you ASAP. @vijaynakra I hope you see this! (By the way, I’ve ordered one for my wife & I’m still in Q! ) Sadly, the global supply chain disruptions are plaguing all car companies) https://t.co/q4sYqq1XR8— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 17, 2022
A rainy weekend & we’re staying home. My wife asked me if I wanted to help cook some interesting dishes. I sent her this picture saying this is how I work & asked if she was sure my skills were relevant... pic.twitter.com/lKWYfnTphS— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 28, 2019
Yes indeed! That’s how I see it. But when I told the Mahindra Scorpio, it replied: “ I don’t believe in astrology; I make my own road!” https://t.co/P39yiTaSd8— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 11, 2019
This is the ‘Great Indian Funnel.’ We adopt everything and everyone & give them Indian Avatars! हम पूरी दुनिया को अपनाते हैं. (And I wonder why I used to try so hard to pronounce ‘Schwarzenegger’ when I could have just called him Mr. Subhashnagar..) pic.twitter.com/zqOZN05k2N— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 16, 2022
In my #whatsappwonderbox. Apparently, celebratory Garba in London after PM Modi’s victory. Loved the uninhibited cultural ‘colonisation’ in reverse! And time now for me to brush up my garba steps. Please recommend a good YouTube video for lessons! pic.twitter.com/jvmCz5bjhm— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 24, 2019
So I see that creating a new Video conference dress code is a global obsession. I’m going to ship this gentleman a lungi, so that he can complete his outfit by wearing it under his ‘instant suit.’ 😊 #whatsappwonderbox pic.twitter.com/pMWB7DYBV9— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 15, 2020
A message to our auto styling team: Before you decide to delete a rear-mounted spare wheel on any of our vehicles, please do keep some unique & unpredictable customer applications in mind!! pic.twitter.com/seSHxTci4L— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 14, 2018
I’m going to get this mug. Clever. The solution to a problem often lies by joining the dots with something OUTSIDE your own ecosystem… pic.twitter.com/SedGrDN8B9— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 10, 2022