After Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra, Info Edge's Sanjeev Bhikchandani and Harsh Goenka of RPG group have given thumbs up to Agnipath scheme.

In a series of tweets, Bhikchandani, co-founder of Info Edge which owns the job portal Naukri.com, said those who will be trained by the armed forces under the Agnipath scheme will have many job options in the private sector and not “pigeon holed into narrow roles”.

“Discipline, focus and commitment are qualities that are valued by all companies. And they are proving to be increasingly scarce. I am willing to bet that many of the seventy-five percent who don’t stay in the armed forces long term will be very good talent for the private sector,” Bhikchandani tweeted on Monday.

The armed forces are very fine institutions and a great training ground.If a person does four years of national service in the armed forces he or she will finish as a disciplined and a trained professional with a college degree — Sanjeev Bikhchandani (@sbikh) June 20, 2022 Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra had also expressed his disappointment at the ongoing violence against the government’s new recruitment scheme, saying he was ready to welcome Agniveers, the candidates who participate in the Agnipath scheme, after the end of their tenure into the Mahindra group. Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra had also expressed his disappointment at the ongoing violence against the government’s new recruitment scheme, saying he was ready to welcome Agniveers, the candidates who participate in the Agnipath scheme, after the end of their tenure into the Mahindra group.

“The Mahindra Group welcomes the opportunity to recruit such trained, capable young people,” the 67-year-old Padma Bhushan awardee wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Saddened by the violence around the #Agneepath program. When the scheme was mooted last year I stated-& I repeat-the discipline & skills Agniveers gain will make them eminently employable. The Mahindra Group welcomes the opportunity to recruit such trained, capable young people — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 20, 2022

There have been violent protests in several parts of the country, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over the Agnipath scheme.

The scheme, launched on last Tuesday, plans to train and employ soldiers for four years of service and release 75 percent of them after their tenure. The rest will be retained in the armed forces. Agniveers, released after four years, would be given preference in jobs in the PSUs and public sector, the government said.

Harsh Goenka of RPG group too came in support of Agnipath scheme. "The RPG group too welcomes the opportunity to employ the Agniveers. I do hope other corporate will also join us to take this pledge and assure out youths of a future," he tweeted.

The RPG group too welcomes the opportunity to employ the Agniveers. I do hope other corporates will also join us to take this pledge and assure our youths of a future. https://t.co/PE7Hc1y1W9

— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) June 20, 2022

However, soon after the launch, there were widespread protests by youngsters who believe their future is insecure in the new scheme. As per the existing scheme, soldiers are recruited for 15 years and the job guarantees them higher salaries, promotions and pension benefits.

To quell the anger of the protesters, the Centre has announced a number of beneficial measures to support to Agniveers.

The home ministry and several state governments have said Agniveers would be given preference in filling vacancies in police forces.

On Saturday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved a proposal reserving 10 percent job vacancies in the defence ministry for Agniveers meeting requisite eligibility criteria.

The aviation ministry said it would induct “highly skilled, disciplined and motivated” Agniveers into its various services.

The finance ministry held meeting with financial institutions and state-run banks with the hope to identify ways of inducting Agniveers after the end of their tenure.