Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra had also expressed his disappointment at the ongoing violence against the government’s new recruitment scheme, saying he was ready to welcome Agniveers, the candidates who participate in the Agnipath scheme, after the end of their tenure into the Mahindra group.
The armed forces are very fine institutions and a great training ground.If a person does four years of national service in the armed forces he or she will finish as a disciplined and a trained professional with a college degree— Sanjeev Bikhchandani (@sbikh) June 20, 2022
Saddened by the violence around the #Agneepath program. When the scheme was mooted last year I stated-& I repeat-the discipline & skills Agniveers gain will make them eminently employable. The Mahindra Group welcomes the opportunity to recruit such trained, capable young people— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 20, 2022
