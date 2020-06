India may soon see a feat similar to the historic SpaceX launch of NASA astronauts last month when it became the first private company to do so. The Indian government has opened up space assets for the private sector, and will also enable them to work on building rockets, satellites and launch vehicles.

ISRO Chairman K Sivan, in an interview with CNBC-TV18, said that the participation of the private sector will boost India’s contribution to the global space economy, which is currently at a mere 3 percent.

“India’s contribution is only 3 percent of the global space economy of $360 billion due to the restricted utilization only by ISRO. With private sector participation, India’s contribution will increase significantly,” Sivan said.

Asked whether India will see something like a private player launching a spacecraft such as SpaceX’s recent launch of NASA astronauts to the International Space Station, Sivan said - “I am sure.”

“In the reforms, we are talking about private players building rockets and satellites and launching them. Private players have been enabled to build launch vehicles,” he said.

In his public address on Wednesday, Sivan had said that the private sector can play a larger role than just being a supplier of components.

Private players such as L&T and Godrej Aerospace have been contributors in ISRO’s missions including the Chandrayaan 2 Mission.

Sivan also said that more policies are being modified to facilitate private participation and opening up remote sensing data for private players.

“ The SATCOM policy and Remote Sensing policies need some modification which is being done,” Sivan said.

“ Remote Sensing data has two aspects - strategic data as well as data required for private players to make their applications. Such data will be made available to private companies appropriately,” Sivan said.

The government on Wednesday announced a new body to promote space programmes for private sector participation, called the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization centre (IN-SPACE).

It will be a new board and will supplement ISRO and New Space India Ltd (NSIL), union minister Jitendra Singh said during a press conference on Wednesday, adding that IN-SPACE will work on a "friendly regulatory environment" for private space entrepreneurs.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had in May announced that the government was working to provide a regulatory environment to allow the private sector to use ISRO facilities, including opening up future projects to the private sector. She had also said that the government will ease geospatial data policy to make remote-sensing data more widely available to tech entrepreneurs.

"Even students are creating satellites and they want facilities, which has not been available in India. This will also stop the brain drain," Singh said during the press conference.

"Isro can focus on R&D while IN- SPACE will take care of private participation," the minister added.

Sivan told CNBC TV 18 that it will take up to six months for IN-SPACE to become functional, but said companies can start approaching the institution, which will be looked at on a case-by-case basis.