Amritpal Singh's wife, on way to London, stopped at Amritsar airport

She was questioned by immigration authorities and had undergone an interrogation, sources said.

Kirandeep Kaur, the wife of the fugitive radical preacher Amritpal Singh, was recently stopped by immigration officials at the Sri Guru Ram Dass International Airport while attempting to board a flight to London, sources said on Thursday.

Singh tied the knot with Kaur, a non-resident Indian based in the United Kingdom, back in February of this year.

Officials from the Punjab Police declined to comment when approached by members of the media at the airport.

Despite more than a month passing since a police operation was launched against Singh and his associates, the controversial religious leader has yet to be apprehended, with authorities still engaged in a manhunt to track him down.

On March 18, the police initiated a crackdown against Singh and other members of his outfit, 'Waris Punjab De.' They were charged with multiple criminal offenses, including spreading disharmony among different social classes, attempted murder, assault on police personnel, and obstructing public servants from carrying out their lawful duties.

Singh and Kaur were married in a modest ceremony on February 10 in Jallupur Khera, Singh's hometown located in the Amritsar district. The wedding took place in accordance with Sikh customs and traditions, known as 'Anand Karaj', and was attended by a small number of close family members from both sides.

The ceremony was held at a gurudwara in Baba Bakala, which is also located in the Amritsar district.

Singh had previously expressed his belief that wedding ceremonies should be modest and not involve excessive displays of wealth and extravagance. He discouraged people from showing off by spending large sums of money on lavish weddings.

The religious leader highlighted his own wedding as an example of "reverse migration" and stated that he and his wife planned to reside in Punjab.