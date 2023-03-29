Amritpal Singh likely to surrender today; Police search Hoshiarpur | Top developments

Police sources said that Singh was likely to surrender on Wednesday before the Akal Takht either in Bhatinda or Amritsar at the Golden Temple.

Punjab Police on Tuesday night conducted a massive search operation for Waris Punjab De leader Amritpal Singh in Hoshiarpur following a police chase with suspects. After having been spotted in Delhi, reports suggest that Singh is now in Punjab and considering surrendering at the Golden Temple. Here's what's been happening with the case.

Amritpal Singh likely to surrender in Punjab

Police sources said that Singh was likely to surrender on Wednesday before the Akal Takht either in Bhatinda or Amritsar at the Golden Temple.

Leading to the event, police conducted a flag march around the Golden Temple. Our focus is to make sure there are no obstructions on routes leading to the temple, they said.

Commissioner of Police Amritsar Naunihal Singh denied that the preparations were done for the possible surrender of Amritpal Singh. He accredited the increased security around the area to crowds gathered in Amritsar due to Navratri and tourism.

I have actually heard the rumours from the media but nothing on my own, Naunihal Singh told ANI.

Massive search operation in Hoshiarpur

Punjab Police conducted a massive search operation in Hoshiarpur's Manaiya village on Tuesday night following inputs that Amritpal Singh and his aides were hiding there. Heavy police deployment was seen after some suspects abandoned their vehicles following a chase from Phagwara.

ALSO READ | All you need to know about Amritpal Singh’s NRI wife Kirandeep Kaur

The suspects, believed to be three to four in number including Singh and his aides, abandoned their vehicle near Gurdwara Bhai Chanchal Singh in Marnaian village and fled. A cordon and search operation was launched on Tuesday night in and around the village, while checkposts and barricades were raised on the roads to nab the suspects.

Police late on Tuesday night had also conducted a door-to-door search operation and were checking CCTV footage to nab the suspects.

Singh spotted in Delhi

A new video purportedly showing Singh with his key aide Papalpreet Singh surfaced on social media on Tuesday, showing the pro-Khalistan preacher without a turban and wearing a mask.

The undated CCTV footage, said to be from a market in Delhi, purportedly showed the fugitive walking down a street wearing dark glasses. Behind him, Papalpreet Singh could be seen walking with a bag. There is no official word from Punjab Police on the video yet.

ALSO READ | Amritpal Singh seen without turban in fresh CCTV footage | Watch

With agency inputs.