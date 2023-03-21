Amritpal Singh still absconding, internet services to resume in parts of Punjab | What we know so far

As Amritpal Singh's arrest is on the waited, the Punjab and Haryana High Court will hear a habeas corpus petition, seeking to produce him before the court.

Amid the intensive search for Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh, the Punjab government decided to restore mobile Internet services in some parts of the state on Tuesday. However, the Internet ban was extended in some districts of Punjab till March 23. Meanwhile, as Amritpal's arrest is on the waited, the Punjab and Haryana High Court will hear a habeas corpus petition, seeking to produce him before the court.

Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh was declared a fugitive. He remains on the run 48 hours after the Punjab Police cracked down on the organisation. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann issued a statement early Tuesday, assuring that strict punishment will be given to the those accused of "spoiling" the environment of the state with the help of foreign powers" and "giving hateful speeches".

Here's what we know so far in the Amritpal Singh arrest case:

1. The Punjab and Haryana High Court will hear a petition 'illegal detention' of Amritpal. The Punjab government had to file a reply by on Tuesday against a notice issued to it on Monday over “illegally” keeping Amritpal in custody.

2. Khalistan supporters allegedly attacked Indian Consulate in San Francisco in the US. India and the US condemned the arrest. India even lodged a strong protest with US Chargé d’Affaires in New Delhi. This happened after similar attacks were reported in Australia, Canada, the UK and the US.

In this video you can see how Khalistani elements attacked the Indian consulate in San Francisco after Indian officials removed Khalistani flags from consulate property. #india #indiansinusa #bharat pic.twitter.com/LT1fz8GoPA — PunFact (@pun_fact) March 20, 2023

3. Pakistani intelligence agency ISI instigated overseas Khalistan supporters to organise protests and demonstrations abroad including London, San Francisco and Canberra as part of its plan, officials were quoted by PTI as saying.

4. Internet will remain suspended Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Moga, Sangrur, Sub-Division Ajnala in Amritsar, and areas adjoining YPS chowk and Airport Road both in SAS Nagar. A notification by the Punjab government directed "that all mobile internet services (2G/3G/4G/5G/CDMA/GPRS), all SMS services (excluding banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except the voice calls, shall continue to remain suspended" from March 21 noon till March 23. However, mobile internet services in all the remaining areas of Punjab will resume from Tuesday noon.

5. Pro-Khalistan Twitter accounts have been withheld in India, including that of Canada’s New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh. The Twitter accounts of Canadian poet Rupi Kaur, the voluntary organisation United Sikhs, and Canada-based activist Gurdeep Singh Sahota have also been blocked, News 18 reported.

6. Amritpal Singh will be booked under the National Security Act (NSA) after his arrest, Inspector General (IG) Sukchain Singh Gill was quoted as saying. His associates Bhupinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Sukhmanjeet Singh and Harpreet Singh were sent to police custody till March 23.

7. Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's uncle Harjit Singh was brought to Assam by the Punjab Police on Tuesday morning, a senior official said. Amritpal Singh’s uncle and the driver had surrendered near Bullandpur gurdwara in Jalandhar’s Mehatpur area earlier this week.

8. During the statewide operation, police recovered nine weapons, including one .315 bore rifle, seven rifles of 12 bore, one revolver and 373 live cartridges of different caliber, police said. They added that 114 people have been arrested since the crackdown was launched.

We were directed to nab him (Amritpal Singh), while chasing he ended up on a one-lane link road ahead of us. While outrunning us he crashed into 5-6 motorbike riders, some were with the motive to divert us from the chase: DIG Swapan Sharma pic.twitter.com/9B7kpDMRma — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2023

9. Police suspect an “ISI angle” and foreign funding against those arrested in this case. Officials in India’s counter-terrorism apparatus were quoted by the Hindustan Times as saying that Amritpal Singh was trained by the "ISI in Georgia prior to coming to India and had close links with Sikhs for Justice (SFJ)".

10. Baljit Singh Daduwal, former president of Haryana Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), said: "We should not take any such step which will affect the Sikh community across the world… Punjab needs peace, brotherhood and development".

11. "Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh is still absconding. Police are making all efforts to nab him," police said on Monday