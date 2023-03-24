Amritpal Singh crackdown: Khalistani fugitive applies for UK citizenship as Haryana Police increases alert

Haryana Police Friday said it has stepped up vigil across the state and its personnel have been put on alert after radical preacher Amritpal Singh's last location was traced in the Kurukshetra district.

Khalistani separatist Amritpal Singh has reportedly applied for British citizenship amidst a crackdown by the Haryana Police. Sources close to the matter revealed to CNN-News18 that Singh submitted his application in February, based on his marriage to a UK citizen, Kiran Kaur. However, British authorities have yet to make a decision on the matter.

According to officials, Singh's decision to seek British citizenship may have been influenced by the mounting pressure and growing opposition against him from local authorities and civil society. Singh was recently discredited by the Sikh community and is said to be seeking a safe exit to the UK, News18 reported

Singh is the leader of Waris Punjab De, a radical organization founded by actor and activist Deep Sidhu. He was involved in a massive protest in February 2022 against the arrest of his associate and kidnapping suspect, Lovepreet Singh, during which six policemen were injured. Singh claims to be a follower of Khalistani separatist and terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, and his supporters refer to him as "Bhindranwale 2.0."

Singh spotted in Kurukshetra, Haryana Police increases alert

Meanwhile, the Haryana Police have increased their alertness and surveillance across the state after Singh's last location was traced to the Kurukshetra district. Singh, along with his associate Papalpreet Singh, allegedly sought refuge in a woman's home in Shahabad on March 19, but their current whereabouts remain unknown.

Baljit Kaur, the woman who reportedly harboured Singh and his associate, was detained by the Punjab Police and is currently being questioned. CCTV footage emerged on Friday showing Singh carrying an umbrella and attempting to evade the police's attention.

Another video clip from March 20 shows Singh carrying an umbrella and moving near the Shahabad bus stand.

Despite the ongoing search for Singh, his supporters have continued to carry out anti-national activities. The Punjab Police seized sensitive materials indicating their involvement in such activities from one of Singh's associates, Tejinder Singh Gill, who was arrested by the Khanna Police.

The Punjab Police recently launched a crackdown against Singh and his organization, Waris Punjab De, following a violent clash between his supporters and the police last month. Despite being intercepted by the police, Singh managed to evade capture and has since changed his appearance, wearing western attire and using different modes of transportation.