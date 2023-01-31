President Droupadi Murmu graced the opening of the Gardens at the Udyan Utsav 2023. Visitors can book tickets to visit the Amrit Udyan, formerly known as Mughal Gardens online.

The famous Amrit Udyan (formerly Mughal Gardens) at the Rashtrapati Bhavan will be open to the public from January 31. Visitors will get to witness the beauty of tulips of 12 varieties among other attractions. The Mughal Gardens has been renamed Amrit Udyan to mark 75 years of India’s Independence.

President Droupadi Murmu graced the opening of the Gardens at the Udyan Utsav 2023. Visitors can book tickets online

How to book tickets online?

Step 1: Visit Visit https://rb.nic.in/rbvisit/visit_plan.aspx the official portal to book tickets.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Book Now’ button under the section ‘Circuit 3 For Udyan Utsav.’

Step 3: Enter the number of visitors, choose the time slot and then enter the details of the visitors.

Step 4: Enter your phone number and key in the OTP.

Step 5: Your booking will be complete, download the visitor pass and carry it with you on your visit.

Visitors will have the choice of picking from six-time slots. Walk-in visitors will also be allowed to enter the gardens after registration at the facilitation counters as well as at the self-service kiosk near gate no 12 of Rashtrapati Bhavan. But it is advised to make prior bookings to avoid the rush at the gate.

When to visit Amrit Udyan?

The iconic Gardens will remain open for about two months this year. This time, the gardens including Herbal Garden, Bonsai Garden, Central Lawn, Long Garden and Circular Garden will be open to the public from January 31 to March 26. However, the gardens will remain closed on Mondays for maintenance and on March 8 on account of Holi.

ALSO READ: Asaram Bapu convicted in Gujarat rape case filed by former woman disciple

The Amrit Udyan will be open for visitors of special categories from March 28 to 31. The gardens will be open for farmers on March 28, for differently-abled persons on March 29, for defence, paramilitary forces and police personnel on March 30 and for women, including tribal women's self-help groups, on March 31.