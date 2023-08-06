Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: PM Modi lays foundation stone for 508 railway stations

Under the scheme, according to a government notification, 1,275 stations will be upgraded/modernised. The scheme envisages development of stations on a continuous basis with a long-term approach and will involve implementation in phases.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stones for the re-development of 508 railway stations across the country on Sunday. The stations will be revamped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

"India, which is heading towards the goal of being developed, is at the beginning of its Amrit Kaal. There is new energy, new inspiration and new resolutions and in this spirit, a new chapter is beginning in the history of Indian Railways," Prime Minister said in his address.

Modi said, "Around 1300 major railway stations in India will now be developed as Amrit Bharat Railway Station... Of these, work on the redevelopment of 508 Amrit Bharat Railway Stations begins today. Around Rs 25,000 crores will be spent on the redevelopment of these 508 Amrit Bharat Stations. You can imagine how big of a drive this will be for the infrastructure, railways and most importantly for the common people of my country..."

Under the scheme, according to a government notification, 1,275 stations will be upgraded/modernised. The scheme envisages development of stations on a continuous basis with a long-term approach and will involve implementation in phases to improve and include amenities like circulating areas, waiting halls, toilets, cleanliness, kiosks for local products through schemes like ‘One Station One Product’ and more.

The scheme will focus on building world class infrastructure which would include multilevel parking, separate exit entry gates, executive lounges, waiting rooms, CCTV, lift and escalators, free Wi-Fi, roof plaza, shopping complexes, food courts and gaming zone.

The infrastructure will be made more inclusive with the amenities for Divyangjans including braille signs.

PM Modi also attacked the Opposition for following the path of negative politics and accused them of "neither doing anything by themselves, nor letting anyone else do it."

