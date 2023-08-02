Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, the chosen railway stations will be revamped with modern amenities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to lay the foundation stone for the work of re-development of 500 railway stations across the country in a single day next week. These 500 stations will be revamped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, which has a budget of Rs 20,000 crore. This is slated to be one of the biggest foundation stone-laying ceremonies in the country and the Indian Railways is working hard to pull off the mammoth task.

Some of the major stations where PM Mod i will lay the foundation stone are Prayagraj, Vijayanagaram, Delhi Cantonment and Aurangabad. In light of this, let's take a detailed look at the scheme.

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme is a plan that envisions the re-development of railway stations. It aims to improve the infrastructure of selected railway stations on a continuous basis. It aims to upgrade to modernise 1,309 railway stations in the country. According to a Times of India report, the identified stations include 87 in Gujarat, 83 in Rajasthan, 80 in Madhya Pradesh and 34 in Haryana.

Besides improving the infrastructure, another major objective of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme is to integrate the railway stations with urban areas, improve connectivity and provide facilities for specially-abled individuals.

The scheme also emphasises sustainability and eco-friendliness. Launched in 2022, the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme aims at preparing a master plan for the stations. Work on the master plan will be completed in phases. The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme hopes to enhance the information system for passengers and also provide executive lounges.

In addition to the above facilities, the plan will take up the task of improving amenities such as a waiting hall, toilets, cleanliness, free Wi-Fi and local product vending machines in the stations under the ‘one station one product’ scheme. Better access to the stations will be provided with policies like widening of roads, removal of unwanted structures, implementation of properly designed signs, improvement in lighting and construction of dedicated pedestrian pathways as well as planned parking areas. The platforms will also be revamped under the scheme.

Under the foundation stone ceremony of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, about 2.5 lakh school children will participate in various competitions in their institutions, as per reports.