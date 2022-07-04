Amravati murder case: Heavy security deployed across city; 'mastermind' in police custody till July 7

Security has been tightened in Maharashtra's Amravati district ahead of a condolence meeting to condole the death of Umesh Kolhe. He was allegedly murdered over his post supporting former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma. Seven accused have been arrested in the case so far. Irfan Khan is said to be the mastermind of Kolhe's murder.

Kolhe was a chemist in Amravati. He was killed between 10 pm and 10.30 pm on June 21. According to police, Kolhe was stabbed in the neck by the assailants, who rode a motorbike, when he was returning home on his two-wheeler after closing his medical shop.

Here are the top developments in the case:

1. Heavy security has been deployed in Heavy security has been deployed in Maharashtra's Amravati district ahead of a shradhanjali sabha for Kohle. Police personnel were seen marching across the city in huge numbers. The ceremony will take place at 11 pm in Rajkamal Chowk in Amravati.

2. A court in A court in Amravati remanded Irfan Khan, the alleged mastermind of Kolhe's murder, in police custody till July 7 on Sunday. Irfan Khan is accused of plotting Kolhe's murder, allotting special tasks to the other accused and supplying vehicles and money to them.

3. Police are conducting an investigation into the bank accounts of an NGO, of which the accused is a director, a senior official said. "Khan is the director of a voluntary organisation, Rahbar, and police have started investigating its bank accounts now," an official said.

4. Earlier, police had arrested six other people, Mudassar Ahmed alias Sonu Raza Sheikh Ibrahim (22), Shahrukh Pathan alias Badshasha Hidayat Khan (25), Abdul Taufik alias Nanu Sheikh Taslim (24), Shoeb Khan alias Bhurya Sabir Khan (22), Atib Rashid Aadil Rashid (22), and Dr Yusuf Khan Bahadur Khan (44), in connection with Kolhe's killing.

5. "Four of these accused were Irfan Khan's friends and had worked for his NGO," an official said. According to PTI, Yusuf Khan is a veterinary doctor and Kolhe owned a veterinary medical shop. Police said Kolhe had formed a group of veterinary doctors on a social media platform, of which Yusuf Khan was also a member. His post supporting Nupur Sharma on the social media group is believed to have fanned anger, following which Yusuf Khan allegedly instigated others for the crime, the official said.

6. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is probing the international connection in the case. However, Amravati police commissioner Dr Arti Singh said the central agency is yet to formally take over the probe.

7. Meanwhile, Kolhe's brother Mahesh demanded that the case be heard by a fast-track court. "We did not expect that mere forwarding of a WhatsApp message from one group to another would result in Umesh's murder. Now that the NIA is conducting a probe into the matter, we expect justice," Mahesh was quoted as saying.