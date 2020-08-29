India Ample monsoon rains push India's summer crop plantings to record Updated : August 29, 2020 01:12 PM IST Farm ministry data shows growers sowed 108.2 million hectares (267.4 million acres) with crops such as rice, corn, cotton, soybeans and sugarcane. Planting began on June 1, when monsoon rains typically hit India, where nearly half of farmland does not receive irrigation. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply