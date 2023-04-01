Hope serenity of Kumarakom Backwaters will resolve differences, says India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant

“Everybody was clear that this is the opportunity to push economic reforms… The talks have been very positive and constructive. I tell you I haven’t seen the level of positivity that I’ve seen in Kumarakom,” India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said.

India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant exuded plenty of confidence as he walked down to settle himself in a chair overlooking the magnificent Kumarakom backwaters in the early hours of the morning.

Kant showed no signs of stress over the hectic deliberations of the past 3 days with over 120 delegates from G20 countries, 9 invitee countries, and regional and international multilateral organisations at the second Sherpas meeting under India’s G20 Presidency.

“Hope you had a word with the Sherpas? Didn’t they sound very positive?,” he asked as he adjusted his microphone to get ready for the interview.

“Everybody was clear that this is the opportunity to push economic reforms… The talks have been very positive and constructive. I tell you I haven’t seen the level of positivity that I’ve seen in Kumarakom,” Kant said, as he looked back at the Vembanad Lake half-smilingly and added, “probably has to do with the serenity of the backwaters!”

“Everybody wants India to be very ambitious..Everyone is clear this is a very turbulent time whether it is the economy, global debt, or the post-covid impact on the world. Everyone realises this is a critical moment and G20 must cease this opportunity..It is very clear we must be decisive as far as economic action is concerned,” Kant told CNBC-TV18.

When asked if he was confident that the Sherpa talks have been fruitful, and if we may have a communique and not just a Chair statement from the leaders summit to be held later in New Delhi in September, Amitabh Kant said all issues were discussed in great detail among the Sherpas in a relaxed manner. “In Bali, we formalised Paragraphs 3 and 4 of the declaration. Para 3 clearly says G20 is not a political body, but a body for economic progress and financial reforms. The contention of some countries was that the Ukraine War is causing a huge impact on economies when it comes to food, fuel and fertiliser costs... While G20 is not a political body, the UN General Assembly is, and the UN General Assembly already passed a resolution about the war. We just took that resolution and summarised it as Paragraph 3…Para 4 was about pushing for multilateralism, growth etc and I don’t think people have objections to Para 4 but it needs to be read with Para 3,” explained.

“There is a change in scenario on the ground since the Bali declaration, and there has also been a new UN resolution. I think Paragraphs 3 and 4 need some technical updation as we go along,” he added.

At both the G20 finance ministers and foreign ministers’ meetings held under India’s Presidency this year, Russia and China were against the condemnation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and its effects on the global economy. With both countries not agreeing to the inclusion of these points, the G20 leaders failed to come out with a joint communique both times and only released a Chair summary and outcome document.

The contentious Paragraph 3 read, “Since February 2022, we have also witnessed the war in Ukraine further adversely impact the global economy... We reiterated our national positions as expressed in other fora, including the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly, which, in Resolution No. ES-11/1 dated 2 March 2022, as adopted by majority vote (141 votes for, 5 against, 35 abstentions, 12 absent), deplores in the strongest terms the aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine and demands its complete and unconditional withdrawal from the territory of Ukraine. Most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed that it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy.”

Paragraph 4 read,” It is essential to uphold international law and the multilateral system that safeguards peace and stability…The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible. The peaceful resolution of conflicts, efforts to address crises, as well as diplomacy and dialogue, are vital. Today’s era must not be of war.”

India’s G20 Sherpa said that the finance ministers and central bank governors’ meeting in Bengaluru did not get into these discussions, and the foreign ministers had very little time during the meeting last month to be able to arrive at a consensus on the matter. “There is a challenge, but I think the Sherpas will rise to the occasion We’ll discuss this again in the third Sherpa meeting, and we are hopeful India will being everyone together..The war is not our creation; we can be very ambitious about everything else but geopolitics in Europe is not our creation,” Kant told CNBC-TV18.

“Since Bali, there has been a new UN resolution on the war. Hence the language of the declaration needs some updation which everybody agrees on,” he added.

Kant also said that there was a clear vacuum when it comes to the governance structure for Digital Public Infrastructure. “We need to create a global governance structure for public infrastructure so we’re able to define its principles…DPI has a layer of public interest on top of which we have allowed private sector to innovate,” Kant said, adding that India could play a key role in helping countries adopt a framework for digital identities and real-time payments using its own experience and success in the field.

On the key priority agenda for the G20 countries relating to reforms in Multilateral Institutions to make them relevant for the challenges of the 21st century, Kant said there was a need for larger resources to flow in for countries to achieve Sustainable Development Goals and Climate Action.

“Resources can flow in only if World Bank is not a direct lender, but is able to use various resources like debt, first loss guarantee, etc..The risks of lending to Asia are very different to risks of lending to Africa for instance.. We need to de-risk Asia, Africa etc to ensure a larger pool of funds are flowing there,” he told CNBC-TV18.

“India can offer the world its unique model of Digital Public Infra..India can offer to the world what it did as the pharmacy capital of the world..Today India can offer a very progressive, forward-looking, action-oriented agenda for the world.. The emerging markets are facing challenges largely on account of policies pursued by the developed world.. We need to set things right through our Presidency,” India’s G20 Sherpa said.

“India’s legacy would be a progressive, forward-looking agenda for the world which would have made a huge impact on the lives of citizens across the world with outcomes that would include better health, better opportunities, better livelihoods and better economic policies across the world.”