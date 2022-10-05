Amit Shah's visit  to Jammu and Kashmir latest Updates: Union Home minister rules out talks with Pakistan

By CNBCTV18.com

Union Home minister Amit Shah is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir. Today is the third day of his visit. Amit Shah ruled out any dialogue with Pakistan and asserted that the Narendra Modi government will wipe out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir and make it the most peaceful place in the country.

Addressing a rally in Baramulla, Shah asked whether terrorism has ever benefited anyone as it has claimed 42,000 lives in Jammu and Kashmir since the 1990s.

Attacks Abdullahs, Muftis and Congress

He also blamed the families of the Abdullahs (National Conference), Muftis (PDP) and Nehru-Gandhi (Congress) for the alleged underdevelopment of Jammu and Kashmir as they ruled the erstwhile state most of the time since Independence in 1947.

"Some people say we should talk to Pakistan. Why should we talk to Pakistan? We will not talk. We will talk to the people of Baramulla, we will talk to the people of Kashmir," Shah said.

Jobs for youth

“Earlier, this was a terrorist hotspot, now it's a tourism hotspot. Increasing tourism in J&K has given employment to a number of youths here”, he said while addressing a public rally in Baramulla.

Pauses speech for Azaaan

Amit Shah even paused his speech for Azaaan during his public rally in Baramulla district on Wednesday.

Shah reviews the J&K security situation

Amit Shah also reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. He chaired a high-level meeting to review the security situation in the Union territory, officials said.

They said Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Director IB, DGs of various central armed police forces, and police and army officials were present.

Quota for Paharis

Earlier, at Rajouri Amit Shah fiercely attacked the enemies of Kashmir, and declared that the Pahari community will soon get reservations in education and jobs as Scheduled Tribe (ST) — a pre-election promise aimed at widening the BJP's support base.

If implemented, this quota will be the first instance of a linguistic group earning reservation in India. The central government will have to amend the Reservations Act in Parliament for it, NDTV reported.