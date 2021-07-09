Amit Shah’s new deputy lands himself in controversy over educational qualification

Nisith Pramanik, the newly appointed Minister of State Home Affairs, appeared to have provided contradictory information in his election affidavits, The Wire reported.

The criticism regarding his educational qualification began after the Cooch Behar MP became the new deputy to Home Minister Amit Shah in the Union Cabinet reshuffle.

Pramanik, 35, was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2019 and he also contested the West Bengal Assembly polls earlier this year. He won his Assembly seat but resigned in order to retain his membership of the Lok Sabha.

In the affidavits submitted for both the polls, Pramanik had stated his highest educational qualification as Secondary Exam or Madhyamik Pariksha under the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, the Wire reported.

The affidavit for the West Bengal Assembly polls was submitted on March 18, 2021, the one for the Lok Sabha polls was handed in on March 25, 2019.

Pramanik’s profile on the Lok Sabha website, however, states that Pramanik completed his Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) from Balakura Junior Basic School. Under the Indian higher education system, a student has to finish higher secondary before enrolling for a three-year degree course.

Leaders of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) have flagged this issue and have spoken about it. Pramanik was expelled from the TMC in 2018 and he joined the BJP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Udayan Guha, former TMC MLA from Dinhata Assembly seat who was defeated by Pramanik, has questioned the mismatch. “How can one have a Bachelor’s degree without having passed the higher secondary exam?” asked Guha.