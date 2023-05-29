The United People's Front and the Kuki National Organisation, which work for the welfare of the Kuki Zo community in Manipur, on Sunday said they are looking forward to Shah's forthcoming visit to Manipur.

Violence-plagued Manipur braced for heightened security as Union Home Minister Amit Shah geared up for his four-day visit to the region starting Monday. With his arrival in Imphal scheduled for this evening, the state is on high alert following recent bouts of violence.

In his first visit to the northeastern state, since clashes broke out on May 3, Shah aims to assess the security situation and devise comprehensive strategies to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur. The Home Minister will hold several rounds of security meetings with officials and representatives from the civil society and various groups of the Meitei and Kuki communities.

"This planned visit has given a sense of security among the Kuki Zo tribe. We look forward to his actions and directions to end this ongoing ethnic clashes between the two communities," they said. The organisations appealed to the Kuki Zo population to maintain peace and wait for the outcome of Shah's peace mission to the state.

The United People's Front and the Kuki National Organisation, which work for the welfare of the Kuki Zo community in Manipur, on Sunday said they are looking forward to Shah's forthcoming visit to Manipur.

Over 75 people have lost their lives since ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3. According to the latest data, clashes between militants and security forces resulted in the death of five individuals, including a policeman, leaving over 10 others injured.

While police reported that two had been killed on Sunday, the number updated to five on Monday after three more people succumbed to their injuries.

In the Uripok area of Imphal West, images show vandalised and burning cars after miscreants went on a rampage on Sunday.

In response to the incident, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh assured the public that strict action is being taken. He stated, "Till now, we have reports that around 40 terrorists have been eliminated."

His thoughts were echoed by Minister of State for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh who said the violence in Manipur was "unpredicted." He added that while it was initially hard to do so, the CM has identified vulnerable areas and deployed parliamentary forces, rapid action forces, state commandos and state civil forces.

ALSO READ | Curfew in west and east Manipur relaxed till noon to purchase essential items, gatherings not permitted

The Indian Army has been actively involved in addressing the escalating violence. On May 27, the Army received information about an attempt to damage the Wainem Bridge as miscreants dislocated three panels. Responding swiftly, an Army column reached the site and repaired the bridge.

However, the latest on-ground reports suggest that the situation has calmed down in the leadup to Shah's visit after seeing spurts of violence over the weekend. An uneasy calm prevailed in ethnic conflict-affected Manipur, officials said on Monday.

On May 26, persistent efforts by Assam Rifles led to the successful surrender of five cadres of the KCP (PWG) in the presence of the police at Somsai, Ukhrul. The surrender resulted in the recovery of three pistols, three magazines, and 19 live rounds.

Meanwhile, a delegation led by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has sought a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday. The party criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the recent violence in Manipur, saying a horrific tragedy is unfolding there while the PM is obsessed with his "self-coronation". They were referring to the inauguration of the new Parliament building which Modi oversaw on Sunday.

With agency inputs.