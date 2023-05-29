English
    Manipur violence: Tensions mount as five killed ahead of Amit Shah's visit
    By CNBCTV18.com May 29, 2023 12:50:58 PM IST (Published)

    The United People's Front and the Kuki National Organisation, which work for the welfare of the Kuki Zo community in Manipur, on Sunday said they are looking forward to Shah's forthcoming visit to Manipur.

    Violence-plagued Manipur braced for heightened security as Union Home Minister Amit Shah geared up for his four-day visit to the region starting Monday. With his arrival in Imphal scheduled for this evening, the state is on high alert following recent bouts of violence.

    In his first visit to the northeastern state, since clashes broke out on May 3, Shah aims to assess the security situation and devise comprehensive strategies to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur. The Home Minister will hold several rounds of security meetings with officials and representatives from the civil society and various groups of the Meitei and Kuki communities.
    "This planned visit has given a sense of security among the Kuki Zo tribe. We look forward to his actions and directions to end this ongoing ethnic clashes between the two communities," they said. The organisations appealed to the Kuki Zo population to maintain peace and wait for the outcome of Shah's peace mission to the state.
