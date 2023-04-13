Home Minister Amit Shah reviews security situation in Jammu and Kashmir | WATCH

2 Min(s) Read
The attendees discussed the declining number of ultras, with DGP Singh stating that while militancy has not ended in Jammu and Kashmir, it is on the wane.
On Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. According to sources, Shah was briefed on the current law-and-order situation by security officials of the central government and the union territory administration.
The meeting focused on the situation along the Line of Control and International Border, as well as infiltration attempts and targeting of minority community members. It took place in the North Block in Delhi.
Several high-ranking officials attended the meeting, including National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, and J&K Director General of Police Dilbag Singh.
Shah was joined by representatives from the Home Ministry and the Central Armed Police Forces as well.
#WATCH | Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs a high-level review meeting in the Ministry of Home Affairs at the North Block on the security situation in Jammu and KashmirNSA Ajit Doval, Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, DGP Jammu and… pic.twitter.com/KdOKbJRdFj— ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2023
Recent incidents in Jammu and Kashmir were also discussed, such as the suspected IED blast in Kathua district and targeted killings of civilians.
The government has informed Parliament that since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 until July 2022, 118 civilians, including five Kashmiri Pandits and 16 other Hindus and Sikhs, were killed in J&K.
In May 2022, four Hindu pilgrims were killed and at least 20 injured in a bus fire near Katra in Jammu.
Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was abrogated on August 5, 2019, and the state was divided into two Union territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
With agency inputs.
