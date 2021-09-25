‘New cooperative policy soon, cooperatives' key role in achieving $5 trillion economy’: Highlights from Amit Shah’s address

Union Home Minister and Minister for Cooperation Amit Shah addressed the first 'National Cooperative Conference' on Saturday where he announced that the Centre will soon roll out a new cooperative policy and work with the states to strengthen the cooperative movement.

The Centre will cooperate with states and "there will be no friction," Shah said while addressing a gathering comprising over 2,100 representatives of different cooperatives from across the country and nearly six crore online participants.

Here are the key highlights from Amit Shah's speech at 'National Cooperative Conference'

*The welfare of poor welfare and Antyodaya cannot be accomplished without cooperatives. When development talks began in the country, Pandit Deendayal ji was the first one to talk about Antyodaya was

*After 75 years of independence and at a time when the cooperative movement was needed the most, Prime Minister Narendra Modi created the Ministry of Independent Cooperatives

*Cooperation can make a very important contribution to the development of the country. Though cooperatives still contribute to development, we will have to think afresh, outline and expand the scope of work and bring transparency

*The cooperative movement was relevant then and is in today's days. the role of cooperative is to connect every village, make every village prosperous and in turn make the country prosperous

*PM Modi has given a mantra - from cooperation to prosperity. I want to assure Modi that the cooperative sector will also work hard to achieve our 5 trillion dollar economy

*The cooperative movement will also help in the progress of rural India and will create the concept of new social capital. Co-operation is ingrained in the nature of the people of India. That's why the cooperative movement can never be irrelevant in India.

*Today, about 91 percent of the villages in India have small or big cooperative institutions working there. There is no nation around the that has cooperatives present 91 percent villages.

*The Ministry of Cooperatives has been created to strengthen, promote, modernise cooperatives and make them transparent and keep them competitive.

*The Cooperative Ministry created by PM Modi has the objective of bringing development to rural areas. It is the responsibility of the Ministry of Cooperation to meet the challenge of reaching development to every disadvantaged in rural area.

*Radical changes have been brought in the agriculture sector in the last seven years. The agriculture budget in 2009-10 was Rs 12,000 crore and in 2020-21, it has been increased to Rs 1,34,499 crore. The number of primary agriculture cooperatives (PACs) will be increased to 3 lakh in the next five years. At present, there are about 65,000 PACs.

*The Cooperative Ministry will cooperate with all the states and is not made for conflict with any state. The work of taking government committees to the grassroots level will be done under this ministry.

*We have decided that within some time the new cooperative policy, which was brought earlier by former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2002, will in 2022 be brought by Modi.