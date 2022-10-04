By CNBCTV18.com

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to announce the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the Pahari-speaking community of Jammu and Kashmir during his two-day visit to the union territory. He will also hold high-level meetings with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and other top officials over the security situation in the region.

Amit Shah's 3-day visit | What's on agenda?

On the first day of the visit, Shah visited the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine and offered his prayers on the last day of the Navratra festival on Tuesday.

He later met representatives of Gurjar, Bakarwal and Pahari Samaj and Sikh community in Jammu and also addressed a public meeting in Rajouri.

He is now scheduled to launch development projects and also lay foundation stones for various projects in Jammu around 4:30 pm. The Home Minister is scheduled to leave for Kashmir on Tuesday evening.

Day 2

Shah will address a public rally at Baramulla on Wednesday. He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation of several developmental works in Srinagar.

Besides, he will review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir at a meeting to be held at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar. Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, top officials of the army, paramilitary forces, state police and civil administration will attend the high-level meeting.

Security was tightened amid Shah's visit. The checking on Jammu-Poonch and Srinagar-Baramulla highways was intensified, while additional police and paramilitary personnel were deployed to keep a close watch on the situation, officials were quoted by PTI as saying.

"Police and CRPF personnel have been deployed at several places in Srinagar as well as elsewhere in the Valley as part of the security measures," an official said.

(With inputs from PTI)