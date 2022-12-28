Amit Shah to hold meeting in Leh-Ladakh and J&K today — issues of Kashmiri pandits, security on cards

Hours after the "chance encounter" in Sidhra area in Jammu, reports said Amit Shah will hold a high-level meeting to discuss the security arrangements in Jammu and Kashmir at 4 PM on Wednesday. What else will be on agenda? Read on to know

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to hold two meetings — one in Leh-Ladakh at 3 pm and the other in Jammu and Kashmir at 4 pm — on Wednesday. These meetings come against a "chance encounter" between terrorists and security forces in Jammu.

"Four terrorists were killed in an encounter in Sidhra area in Jammu ," ADGP Mukesh Singh was quoted by news agency ANI as saying. He said seven AK-47 rifles, three pistols, and other ammunition were recovered.

Recalling the incident, Singh said, "A suspicious movement of a truck moving towards Kashmir was observed. It was followed and stopped near Sidhra checkpoint, but its driver escaped on the pretext of attending the call of nature."

He said, "When the truck was searched, (we found) terrorists hiding inside. They fired on the personnel. Retaliatory firing was done," he said, adding, "The truck owner is yet to be identified.

The intense firing between the two sides lasted for over 45 minutes. Several explosions, apparently caused by the hurling of grenades, were also heard, PTI quoted officials as saying.

Amit Shah's high-level meeting: What is likely to be discussed?

Hours after the incident, reports emerged saying that Amit Shah would hold a high-level meeting to discuss the security arrangements in Jammu and Kashmir at 4 PM on Wednesday.

An official said that CRPF, BSF officers, J&K police officers, IB chief and RAW chief, along with officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs, will be present in the meeting. "The operation against terrorists in Jammu will also be discussed," he was quoted by News 18 as saying.

The issue of terrorist activities, drone activity, targeted killing and attacks on Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir may also be discussed.

According to reports, the Kashmir fight Blog, which police suspect is operated from Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (POK), released the names of 56 Pandits who work in the Valley as part of the PM relief package. "The post threatened to kill the Pandits if they did not leave the valley. They had earlier threatened journalists in the valley," News 18 reported.

On Tuesday, police defused an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing 15 kilograms which was recovered in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district. A major terror plan was averted when the cylindrical shaped IED, 300-400 grams of RDX, seven 7.62 mm cartridges and five detonators were recovered in the Basantgarh area on Monday, officials said.