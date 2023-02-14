Home Minister Amit Shah presents President's Colour award to Haryana Police

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday visited the Haryana Police Academy in Karnal to present the President's Colour award to the state police.

The President's Colour is the highest honour bestowed upon military and police units in India for their meritorious service.

Shah felicitated the Haryana Police today alongside Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. At the event, Shah, appearing on behalf of President Droupadi Murmu, presented the special President's Colour flag to the state police. The grand event also featured fireworks.

Shah in his remarks said that he was honoured to felicitate a powerful and strong force such as the Haryana Police. He congratulated all officers and administrative employees for their hard work getting the police force to its current standard.

A smaller replica of the flag will be given to all officers of the force for them to wear on their uniform.

In his remarks at the event, Shah also paid tribute to those martyred in the 2019 Pulwama attack. He added that the names of the 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel who died would be written in "golden letters" in India's defence history.

"In 2019, 40 CRPF personnel were martyred in an attack in Pulwama. Names of these 40 officers will be written in Golden letters in the defence history of our country. I pay tribute to them on behalf of the entire country," Shah said.

Home Minister Amit Shah had last present the President's Colour award to the Assam Police force on May 10, 2022, on behalf of former President Ramnath Kovind.