"Our government has a zero-tolerance policy towards the issue of drugs. The situation will change in two years, there will be strict laws against drug abuse and no matter how big the criminal is, all those involved in drug trade will be behind bars," said Amit Shah.

Taking a strong stand against drug abuse, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said this is a serious problem which is destroying generations and that the profits from selling drugs are used to fund terrorism. He said that all the states and Union Territories must fight together to realise the dream of a "drug-free India".

"We need to stop the entry of drugs through borders, ports and airports. Revenue department, NCB and anti-narcotics agencies have to work against the menace being on the same page," Shah said while addressing the Parliament.

Shah asserted that the Centre has taken many measures to counter the menace and all state governments have been on the same page with Centre against the issue irrespective of party politics and party in power.

"We have mapped the drug network across the states and have developed several modules to deal with narco cases- from prosecution to rehabilitation. 472 districts have been mapped after compiling various reports for narco-trade. The situation will change in two years, there will be strict laws against drug abuse and no matter how big the criminal is, all those involved in drug trade will be behind bars," he said.

Shah requested all States and UTs to set up Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) committees to improve coordination between central and state agencies. "We can't win the fight against drug menace unless there's "cooperation, coordination and collaboration," he said.

"Our government has a zero-tolerance policy towards the issue of drugs. Those countries promoting terrorism in our country are using the profits from drugs for the same. The presence of this dirty money not only destroys families and generations but also gradually hollows our economy.”

He said that the Centre is very clear against the menace and those involved in drug trafficking must not be spared.

"Our government policy is very clear, those who consume drugs are victims, we should be sensitive towards them. There should be provisions for them in the law. But those involved in drug smuggling or selling drugs, at a small or large scale, must not be spared. If we don't do this, it will be unfair to the victim," the minister said.

He also highlighted the need to create a social environment for drug victims and said, " We need to give victims a conducive atmosphere for their rehabilitation. We must create a social environment so that those who are victims are not discriminated or targeted."

Shah ruled out the entry of drugs from Pakistan, he said that India currently doesn't trade with Pakistan, therefore, there's no question that drugs are being delivered from there.

"Drugs are being delivered via drones, they are smuggled, sent through tunnels and via airports. Shutting down the businesses is not a solution. We need to counter new techniques that people use to procure drugs," the minister said.

He asserted that all the states have been told to approach NCB and NIA if cross border probe is required for drug-related crimes. The government agencies will help the states to conduct the probe.

States have been told to take help from NCB and NIA. NCB can conduct probes across the country and is ready to help each and every state if there's a need to do an inter-state probe. Even the NIA can help the states if the probe needs to be conducted outside the country," Union minister said.